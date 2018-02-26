©2018 MARVEL

Black Panther made $108 million in its second week! That’s the second best second week EVER. The movie has now made $400 million in just two weeks. If you add in international, it’s earned over $700 million.

Michelle Obama’s book is supposed to be coming out soon. And Omarosa is talking about writing a tell-all book about her time in the White House. Guess she’s ready to let the dirt fly!

Did you know she was in the Clinton White House, AND the Trump White House?

Spoiler alert!!! The Celebrity Big Brother finale was on last night, and Marissa beat out Ross to win. Marissa walked away with a $250,000 cash prize, and there is no stipulation that it has to go to charity, so she could very well pocket it. Ross, meanwhile, won America’s Favorite Houseguest and he got $50,000 in cash.

Marissa was such a sweetheart, she played a really good game… and she is no stranger to reality TV. She’s done Dancing With The Stars, and she’s always been a super fan of Big Brother.

You can bet that there will be another Celebrity Big Brother. This was the first time it aired in the U.S. but it’s aired all over the world.

Kim Kardashian apparently didn’t love being blonde… she now has dyed her hair pink. Why not just wear a wig? If you’re thinking about changing your hair color and it involves a double-bleach process and then pink, just get a wig.

Kylie Jenner has received the Ferrari as a “push present,” meaning when you push the baby out.

Kris Jenner and members of the Kardashian family will take on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s family on Celebrity Family Feud. It was supposed to be the Kardashians versus the Hiltons, but the Hiltons backed out at the last minute.

The Winter Olympics in South Korea are officially over. Norway dominated with 39 medals, but did you know that The Simpsons predicted that the United States would win a gold in Curling… and they even got the countries right???

Just like they predicted the Trump presidency! The Simpsons saw it coming.

Reese Witherspoon saw her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was dirty, so she got right down her hands and knees and cleaned it.

Remember Fergie’s “very sexy” rendition of the National Anthem? Her ex Josh Duhamel (who’s in the great new Taco Bell ads) defended Fergie on Ellen.

Is he trying to worm his way back into her life? Or just being supportive?