Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships offering his male perspective.

Matt stopped by last Friday (2/23) to recap the brief–but steamy–spin-off series, The Bachelor Winter Games. The limited series connected American Bachelor franchise alum with former contestants from the show internationally.

The Bachelor Winter Games was short; lasting just a little over two weeks to coincide with the Olympic Winter Games. The show filmed in early December during a couple weeks leading up to Christmas and the reunion show was taped a couple weeks ago.

Gina: I’m trying to figure how somebody gets engaged so quickly from a show like that!

Matt: You gotta remember — you have nothing else going on except your relationship with this person.

Gina: Benoit and Clare got engaged and he said “I love you” in the two weeks they taped the show!

Matt: Well, Benoit isn’t a typical case. He seems like the type to do that.

Gina: He got let go because she liked some other guy.

Matt: He took second fiddle on the show to the jacuzzi guy.

Gina: I can’t stand him!

Matt: He made me laugh – adding in some of the accents and things that got lost in translation.

Gina: So, Dean and Leslie hooked up… he gave her a key to his apartment! You know Dean! Are they still together?

Matt: I think to some extent… I haven’t talked to him, but knowing him–I watched this kid operate–that’s typical Dean.

Gina: Luke made a lot of enemies. He hooked up with this girl, used her the whole season just so he could stay on longer and probably get more Instagram followers, but as soon as cameras turned off, he was cold and ghosted her!

Matt: That’s what he did though, he couldn’t even make eye contact!

Gina: And the couple that did win — Ashley Iaconetti, the big crier!

Matt: She may not be crying anymore, she seems like she’s in love now!

Gina: With this Canadian guy named Kevin, he’s a firefighter, he’s hot – they’re in Disney right now, so they’re still together.

