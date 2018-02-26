Image courtesy Live Nation

David Blaine coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre this June, and we want to send you to see the show.

Death-defying magician, David Blaine is taking his mind-blowing show ‘David Blaine Live’ on the road this spring and summer with a new round of 36 North American tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off May 6, 2018 in San Diego, CA and make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and more.

David Blaine will appear live at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Friday, June 29th, 2018.

Tickets are going on sale Friday, March 2nd at 12 noon through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

DAVID BLAINE LIVE

Friday June 29 8pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 So Turnpike Rd | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets: $125* (limited VIP) $99*, $79*, $69*, $49*

Tickets On Sale this Friday March 2 at NOON

Oakdale.com | Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates & time subject to change