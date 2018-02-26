Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel, courtesy Live Nation

Imagine Dragons are coming to the Xfinity Theatre this June, and we want to send you to see the show.

Produced by Live Nation, Imagine Dragons’ Evolve Tour will feature special guest Grace VanderWaal throughout the North American leg. The 14-year-old singer/songwriter rose to fame on America’s Got Talent with her signature ukulele sound and released her first full length album Just the Beginning in late 2017. Imagine Dragons sold out their initial run of the Evolve Tour in 2017, with support from Grouplove and K.Flay.

Imagine Dragons with special guest: Grace Vanderwaal will perform LIVE at XFinity Theatre in Hartford on June 5th, 2018.

Tickets are going on sale Saturday, March 3rd at 10am through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company every morning this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

IMAGINE DRAGONS

with special guest Grace Vanderwaal

XFINITY THEATRE

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Tuesday, June 5 8pm

Opening Night of Tour!

General Admission Pit Tickets: $129.50*

Reserved Tickets: $129.50*, $79.50*, $59.50*, $39.50*

Lawn: $35*

Tickets On Sale Saturday March 3 10am

Livenation.com | Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates & times subject to change