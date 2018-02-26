The 71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show is coming to the Connecticut Convention Center March 2nd through 4th, and we want you to be there.

As Connecticut’s largest and longest running Home and Remodeling Show, the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut offers residents of Connecticut and western Massachusetts a one-stop shopping experience in home products and services. You will be able to find a wide variety of home improvement, building, and remodeling exhibits from featuring local and national vendors featuring thousands of ideas for your home and yard.

Because this is the show that is produced locally by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut, you have the confidence knowing that this home show represents many of our members and the people we do business with everyday.

The Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut and the Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show… quality, integrity and professionalism.

Tickets are on sale now at CTHomeShow.com… but all this week you can win tickets with 96.5TIC!

Tune in to Mike Kelley all this week starting at 10am for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to the show!

For more information on the 71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show, Click Here!