Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

At Iowa there’s a basketball record set for the number of free throws set by Chris Street who died in a car accident. Fast forward to Sunday’s game, same team, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon was about to set the new record at 35 successful free throws in a row – he intentionally missed the shot and pointed up to the sky to honor Chris Street.

Elvis is running for Congress in Arkansas… it’s his legal name, just a different middle initial – Elvis D. Presley!

Millennials are on track to become the fattest generation in history. 7 in 10 people born 1980s to mid ’90s will become obese by middle age. (Christine says there’s a lot of binge watching, eating, drinking, selfie-taking, and web surfing and the movie Wall-E is coming true!)

Restaurant in NYC, Davio’s, just made the world’s fanciest and most expensive meatball. It’s made wagyu beef, truffle, and foie gras — it costs $100.

A guy from Micronesia was on a plane from NYC to Tampa and before it took off, he was yelling he was on wrong flight. The doors were closed, so he opened the emergency exit door and he jumped! When police arrested him, they looked at his boarding pass and he was on the correct plane!

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.