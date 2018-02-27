Kevin Smith suffers a massive heart attack, while Heather Locklear is arrested for battery. And it was Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor! Get the scoop on all this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!
Heather Locklear was arrested again for domestic battery after a fight with her boyfriend. Her brother showed up and saw the fight. Then three police officers showed up and she got in a scuffle with them… she ended up with three charges of battery on an officer. She was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs. She’s had a problem for a long time.
On The Bachelor last night there’s more to peru than machu picchu… It was Fantasy Suites and Arie has been on again, off again with Kendall, so at the beginning they tell each other they’re falling for each other, but then he dumps her! Then there was a guy named Ross who shows up from California to tell Becca he was still in love with her! He’s a strength and conditioning coach.
Chris Pratt was attacked on Twitter for offering prayers to Kevin Smith. But Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn jumped to his defense saying no one expects Chris Pratt to push doctors out of the way and perform surgery on Kevin Smith, who suffered a heart attack. (Click the tweet to read his whole thread).
Kevin Smith suffered from “the widow-maker” – the same thing that fictional character Jack Pearson suffered on This Is Us – it’s a real thing! How scary is that? Kevin had a 100% blockage.
If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you know Chandler Riggs who plays Carl has exited the show. He says it’s been a blast to play Carl since he was 10.
Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa has passed away from kidney disease. She was 44.
Jennifer Lawrence is a superfan of Kim Kardashian and talked about that time she tried to interview her, but got all flustered.
Ed Sheeran was named World’s Best Selling Recording Artist of 2017.
And the PyeongChang Olympics were least watched Winter Games ever… yikes.