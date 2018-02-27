Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

Kevin Smith suffers a massive heart attack, while Heather Locklear is arrested for battery. And it was Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor! Get the scoop on all this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Heather Locklear was arrested again for domestic battery after a fight with her boyfriend. Her brother showed up and saw the fight. Then three police officers showed up and she got in a scuffle with them… she ended up with three charges of battery on an officer. She was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs. She’s had a problem for a long time.

Heather Locklear arrested and accused of domestic assault at her California home https://t.co/YZfN6ha2ti — Evening Standard (@standardnews) February 27, 2018

On The Bachelor last night there’s more to peru than machu picchu… It was Fantasy Suites and Arie has been on again, off again with Kendall, so at the beginning they tell each other they’re falling for each other, but then he dumps her! Then there was a guy named Ross who shows up from California to tell Becca he was still in love with her! He’s a strength and conditioning coach.

Is Kendall's relationship with Arie serious enough for the Fantasy Suite? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SKx3oEzd71 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 26, 2018

The Bachelor producers watching Ross arrive and acting like they had nothing to do with it #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/eH6WRXyfLR — Sidney (@sidneykirsten) February 27, 2018

Chris Pratt was attacked on Twitter for offering prayers to Kevin Smith. But Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn jumped to his defense saying no one expects Chris Pratt to push doctors out of the way and perform surgery on Kevin Smith, who suffered a heart attack. (Click the tweet to read his whole thread).

So I just read Chris Pratt’s tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him & made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he’d pray. I think people misunderstand the backlash against “thoughts & prayers.” (thread) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

Kevin Smith suffered from “the widow-maker” – the same thing that fictional character Jack Pearson suffered on This Is Us – it’s a real thing! How scary is that? Kevin had a 100% blockage.

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you know Chandler Riggs who plays Carl has exited the show. He says it’s been a blast to play Carl since he was 10.

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa has passed away from kidney disease. She was 44.

Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa dies at 44 of renal disease, a spokesman for the family says https://t.co/aFWx5o8qbT pic.twitter.com/kXl8cWO9kY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 26, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence is a superfan of Kim Kardashian and talked about that time she tried to interview her, but got all flustered.

Ed Sheeran was named World’s Best Selling Recording Artist of 2017.

And the PyeongChang Olympics were least watched Winter Games ever… yikes.