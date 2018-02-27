Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships offering his male perspective.

Today, it’s all about this season’s penultimate episode of The Bachelor!

Here’s highlights of what Gina and Matt talked about:

–Women Tell All wasn’t all that exciting – it was all about Krystal! No one else got to talk to Arie!

-We found out what Bekah’s next move is gonna be… Bachelor In Paradise!

-And on The Bachelor, Becca’s ex-boyfriend, Ross, made a surprise appearance to tell her he still loves her! Some fans are speculating he should be the next Bachelor, but he hasn’t earned his stripes.

-And it was Fantasy Suites… Arie told two women he loves them!

-Who will he pick? Gina and Matt make their predictions about whatever is about to go down next week!

Listen to their complete recap above and make sure to tune in next Tuesday as Matt and Gina discuss the THREE-HOUR FINALE!