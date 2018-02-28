OMG, I can actually SEE what's on the screen without my bi-focals!

Here we go again, three new iPhone models are rumored to be hitting the market soon including the biggest-big-ass-smartphone-OF-ALL-TIME.

Bloomberg Technology cites sources who revealed the reason for the jumbo phone is because people are massively in love with “phablets” like the Galaxy Note 8, Sony Xperia and iPhone 8 Plus.

This yet-to-be-revealed mega iPhone is code-named “D33.” Gee, it seems Apple is now using women’s bra sizing to dictate the proportions of their latest model.

So, I’m guessing the next colossal iPhone after the “D33” will be the–wait for it–“DD33.”

I personally have an iPhone 7 Plus and I love it. But I could see myself with an even more oversized phone. I mean, I already have to read large-print books because my eyesight ain’t what it used to be now that I’m–ahem, over 40.

Imagine a future where you can truly see the numbers on your iPhone without reading glasses?! Only problem is, you’ll need a Captain Hook-like accessory to actually grip the gargantuan “D33.”

Prediction: Our eyes will love the larger screen, but we’ll all need reconstructive surgery due to tingling, numbness, weakness and pain from holding the enormous forthcoming iPhone “D33” in our hands.