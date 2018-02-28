Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A personal stylist for Ryan Seacrest came forward alleging years of sexual misconduct as she worked the red carpet for E! News. The allegations of Suzie Hardy were investigated and the conclusion was there was no evidence to back it up. But there are more allegations coming forward by others now, including pinning women on beds, groping, butt play, the tighty-whitie fetish perfected by Harvey Weinstein… BTW, great article in Vanity Fair by Monica Lewinsky if you wanna dive deep into the #MeToo movement. But what will happen with Seacrest and all the things he does?

Does Oscar need a superhero? A question that keeps getting asked about the Academy Awards. Superheroes typically don’t get nominated, with one exception – Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight. On Sunday, Logan is up for Best Adapted Screenplay. Logan is not your average – it’s more like a meta-superhero movie. It’s very introspective, deep and dark. Some are saying a category for Best Superhero should be added.

If you were to come across a windbreaker that was 60-years-old, say at Goodwill, would you buy it? A red windbreaker worn by ~some guy~ named James Dean in ~some movie~ called Rebel Without a Cause is going up for auction tonight with opening bids starting at $600,000!

A guy in Pennsylvania was busted for stealing someone’s pot of meatballs. He was arrested for burglary and trespassing. Cops found the pot in the street, but they couldn’t find the meatballs… LOL! The thief was tracked down and they knew it was him because he had sauce all over his face.

The trendy veggie of the week is pink lettuce. They say it’s completely natural. They call it pink radicchio.

