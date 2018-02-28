Arie Luyendyk Jr. . 2018 (Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA)

A new book reveals some behind-the-scenes secrets of The Bachelor! Plus, Barbra Streisand has cloned her dog–twice! And where could the Spice Girls be performing? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Barbra Streisand lost her dog last November. Loss of a pet is awful and we’ve all probably thought, “If only I could clone my dog.” Well, Barbra did it! She made two clones. But here’s the thing — the dogs have different personalities.

But does she have a dog trainer or train them herself like Oprah?

There’s a rumor that the Spice Girls will be performing at the Royal Wedding!

A new book about The Bachelor reveals that women who want to be on the show have to take an STD test and if it’s positive, they’re automatically disqualified. Most common STD among prospective contestants is herpes. Now, do the MEN have to take tests, too? Because if not… SMH!!!!

A new book is pulling back the curtain on one of the highest-rated reality shows on television https://t.co/MGJ19wTZRZ — Page Six (@PageSix) February 28, 2018

And the two-night finale of The Bachelor is coming up Monday and Tuesday — apparently something that’s never happened before is going to happen! Don’t forget to listen and subscribe to our Bachelor PADcast! Christine, Ryan, and Katie make predictions!

We break down #FantasySuites, #WomenTellAll and @BachWinterGames! Plus we try to figure out what the finale will have that has never happened before in the history of @BachelorABC! All things #BachelorNation on @BachelorPadcast! https://t.co/Vs68ehp6D6 pic.twitter.com/YGcNWcYyNS — 965tic (@965tic) February 28, 2018

And Britney was having fun singing with a Snapchat filter!

We can't stop watching @britneyspears in a Snapchat filter singing along to Frank Sinatra! 😍 #BArmy https://t.co/mQ1VDOtkm7 — 965tic (@965tic) February 27, 2018

Josh Duhamel is scared of a Today Show mouse? LOL!