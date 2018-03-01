Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

In Winston-Salem, North Carolina jury trials were canceled this week because the court system somehow forgot to send out 1700 jury notices. It was a computer glitch… trials were supposed to start and no juries showed up. Oops. And one judge actually sent court deputies out to a mall to beg for jurors–not a single person said yes.

A bloke in London had a fetish of making love to a motorcycle. It was all caught on camera in the middle of a showroom. Someone put it online and it already got 54k views!

33-year-old Rodney Phillips is under arrest for robbery in Lincoln, Nebraska. He stole a necklace. His middle initial is T and it legally stands for Trouble.

John Dixon is a former British Commander for Her Majesty long ago. He’s now 88-years-old. On a London street, John saw a woman being robbed by five men. He came to her recuse. Rendered the first attacker unconscious. The second then stabbed John, who continued fighting until the remaining attackers went away. ‘

A couple in the UK is advertising for someone to teach their 7 and 8-year-old kids, a boy and a girl, about… the “birds and the bees”. They’re willing to pay $3500.

A new survey found the average American [married] couple has sex 69 minutes per week.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.