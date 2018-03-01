Which films and actors are likely to win the statuettes on Sunday? Plus, Omarosa is all over the place as usual… and is there still a chance Oprah will run for President? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!
Following misconduct allegations, E! says Ryan Seacrest is still hosting Sunday’s Oscar red carpet coverage. Some publicists are gonna steer their clients away from him. Sources say they’re setting up interviews ahead of time with clients he’s friendly with. Christine thinks Ross Mathews would do a great job hosting – he just won runner up on Celebrity Big Brother and Favorite Houseguest.
BTW, on the set of Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa sat down with Ross and he sort of became the journalist on the set. He asked if everything’s gonna be alright and she said no. Well, Stephen Colbert wanted her to clear that up…
But Ross says the conversation was NOT about DREAMers, it was about Trump!
This year’s Oscars predictions include The Shape of Water winning Best Picture, Gary Oldman winning Best Actor, Frances McDormand winning Best Actress, and Coco winning Best Animated Feature.
A source says Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux still talk. And of course we know ‘talk’ is code for something else.
It sounds like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together…
Stan Lee has fired his manager and his nurse for allegedly trying rip him off and drive a wedge between him and his daughter. They reportedly stole $1.4 million. They’re calling it elder abuse.
Oprah says she asked God to give her a sign that she’s supposed to run for President but she says, “I haven’t gotten there yet.” So… is there still a chance?
Chris Hemsworth is in talks to be in the Men In Black spinoff.