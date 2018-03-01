(Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa Press)

Which films and actors are likely to win the statuettes on Sunday? Plus, Omarosa is all over the place as usual… and is there still a chance Oprah will run for President? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Following misconduct allegations, E! says Ryan Seacrest is still hosting Sunday’s Oscar red carpet coverage. Some publicists are gonna steer their clients away from him. Sources say they’re setting up interviews ahead of time with clients he’s friendly with. Christine thinks Ross Mathews would do a great job hosting – he just won runner up on Celebrity Big Brother and Favorite Houseguest.

E! has no plans to drop Ryan Seacrest from its Oscars coverage, despite his former stylist saying he repeatedly sexually harassed her — allegations he denies https://t.co/SZXYcTbriD — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 27, 2018

BTW, on the set of Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa sat down with Ross and he sort of became the journalist on the set. He asked if everything’s gonna be alright and she said no. Well, Stephen Colbert wanted her to clear that up…

But Ross says the conversation was NOT about DREAMers, it was about Trump!

No shade, but Omarosa is mistaken. This convo was not about the Dreamers (we discussed that at another time). This convo was about President Trump. When asked, she said we would not be okay. Simple as that. Perhaps BB can release the unedited footage. @colbertlateshow https://t.co/a5mppoktV6 — Ross Mathews (@helloross) March 1, 2018

This year’s Oscars predictions include The Shape of Water winning Best Picture, Gary Oldman winning Best Actor, Frances McDormand winning Best Actress, and Coco winning Best Animated Feature.

What are your predictions for this year’s #Oscars ? Do you agree with ours? Share your thoughts with @APEntertainment after filling out a ballot. For more Academy Awards coverage, click here: https://t.co/CWxRW62m1X https://t.co/FrzNFyQRhC — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 28, 2018

A source says Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux still talk. And of course we know ‘talk’ is code for something else.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux 'Still Talk All the Time' After Split: Source https://t.co/ix3fz8CDPs — People (@people) March 1, 2018

It sounds like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together…

Katy Perry spotted with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom in Prague, Czech. pic.twitter.com/WVBD7MecWd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2018

Stan Lee has fired his manager and his nurse for allegedly trying rip him off and drive a wedge between him and his daughter. They reportedly stole $1.4 million. They’re calling it elder abuse.

Stan Lee says he was robbed of $1.4 million days before revealing pneumonia battle: Report https://t.co/yIqGh3fYep — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 1, 2018

Oprah says she asked God to give her a sign that she’s supposed to run for President but she says, “I haven’t gotten there yet.” So… is there still a chance?

Oprah Winfrey says she may run for president after all — if God tells her to https://t.co/9GPsE5PS64 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 1, 2018

Chris Hemsworth is in talks to be in the Men In Black spinoff.