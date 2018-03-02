Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

An email went out to students at a Mississippi high school encouraging them to get out vote in a town bonding issue and told them if they did, they could skip their final exam… but it was a HOAX!

Forbes released their annual listing of the richest hip hop stars. Diddy had been coming in first for years at right around $825 million, buuut he’s now been dethroned by Jay-Z who took in $900 million! The highest paid woman in the world behind the Queen and J.K. Rowling is Beyonce.

Vancouver police are recruiting volunteers to get drunk during the day to train officers on how to deal with tipsy individuals. They end the session with pizza and a ride home.

A drunk guy from New Jersey was so drunk on the campus of West Virginia University, he ordered an Uber XL (which can hold 6 passengers), but he was by himself. And he told the driver to take him home to New Jersey. He fell asleep (er, blacked out) for the 300 mile journey home and the bill was $1600!

A couple sold all their possessions, including their house, to buy a boat and sail around the world… the boat sank the day after they left. But a yacht broker sold them a new boat for $1.00.

