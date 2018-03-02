Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oscars are Sunday and there may be some records set! Plus, Kelly Ripa defends Seacrest! And there’s a controversial O.J. special airing next week… more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

The Academy Awards are this Sunday! And sources are saying the biggest longshot for the category Best Picture category is a three-way tie between The Post, Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread.

And some Oscars records that could be broken this year:

-If 88-year-old Christopher Plummer wins Best Supporting Actor, he’ll be the oldest winner of an Oscar for acting.

-Timothee chalamet wins, he’ll the youngest Best Actor recipient.

-If The Shape of Water wins Best Picture, it’ll be the first time the award has gone to a science fiction movie.

TLC is doing a series about Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper. She does those disgusting YouTube videos where she pops people’s pimples!

Rejoice pimple-popping fans! @SandraLeeMD is getting her own tv show 🙌🏽 https://t.co/iNPl4y4k82 — Allure (@Allure_magazine) March 2, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller, Red Sparrow is out this weekend!

Jennifer Lawrence and director Francis Lawrence break down a #RedSparrow scene that everyone's gonna be talking about… pic.twitter.com/v9iaITAk7w — Fandango (@Fandango) March 1, 2018

A week from Sunday, Fox is airing a two hour special called O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession – it’s an interview from 2006 where he gives a hypothetical account of what happened the night the murders took place. It’s based on a book that was never published.

OJ Simpson's 'lost confession' interview is airing on Fox next week, after being shelved for 11 years https://t.co/fMBiIFRrKQ pic.twitter.com/GVWU5hc29K — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 2, 2018

We heard about misconduct allegations against Ryan Seacrest, but he’s been on all week with Kelly Ripa and she defends him, saying he’s professional and that she’s lucky to work with him every day.

"I know what a easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day.” https://t.co/Ny3eSCBnu8 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 2, 2018

ConDRAGulations! RuPaul is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!