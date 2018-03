Christine Lee and Ryan Jones "enjoying" the show.

State representatives in Utah did an absolutely horrible thing this week, they made a rap video.

It’s about how bills go through the legislature, and they used the beat from the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme.

Actually, I’m not sure which video is worse, theirs or ours…

If you really wanna torture yourself, here’s the original horrifying video.

I guess you gotta give ’em an “E” for Egregious Effort.