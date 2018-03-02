Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel, courtesy Live Nation

It’s time for another great Winning Weekend, and all this weekend you can win tickets to Imagine Dragons at the Xfinity Theatre on June 5th!

Produced by Live Nation, Imagine Dragons’ Evolve Tour will feature special guest Grace VanderWaal throughout the North American leg. The 14-year-old singer/songwriter rose to fame on America’s Got Talent with her signature ukulele sound and released her first full length album Just the Beginning in late 2017. Imagine Dragons sold out their initial run of the Evolve Tour in 2017, with support from Grouplove and K.Flay.

Imagine Dragons with special guest: Grace Vanderwaal will perform LIVE at XFinity Theatre in Hartford on June 5th, 2018.

IMAGINE DRAGONS

with special guest Grace Vanderwaal

XFINITY THEATRE

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Tuesday, June 5 8pm

Opening Night of Tour!

General Admission Pit Tickets: $129.50*

Reserved Tickets: $129.50*, $79.50*, $59.50*, $39.50*

Lawn: $35*

