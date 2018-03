Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 3-4-18Start off your Sunday with three hours of acoustic favorites!

P!nk Shares Intimate Family Footage in New 'Whatever You Want' VideoThe pop star is seen getting ready to embark on her current Beautiful Trauma tour in the new clip.

Winning Weekend: Win Tix To Imagine DragonsAll this weekend you can win tickets to Imagine Dragons at the Xfinity Theatre on June 5th!

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour OpenersCamila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining when the tour gets underway May 8.

'Weird Al' Yankovic Mashes Up 14 'Hamilton' Tracks into Polka Medley"Weird Al" Yankovic has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to deliver the latest "Hamildrop."

$12k a Day Bill PayGet all the details on how you can enter for the chance to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TWELVE times a day!

Download Tickets To An Advance Screening of 'GRINGO'Want to see an advance screening of GRINGO on Wednesday, March 7th at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Hollywood Stories: Will New Oscar Records Be Set?The Oscars are Sunday and there may be some records set! Plus, Kelly Ripa defends Seacrest! And there's a controversial O.J. special airing next week... more in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

MAX Talks Unlikely Collaboration with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong: WatchThe "Lights Down Low" Singer Defines Armstrong in 3 Words.

Harry Styles Signs March for Our Lives Petition Calling for Gun ControlThe March For Our Lives is currently scheduled to take place on March 24 in Washington, D.C. and is being spearheaded by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, FL.