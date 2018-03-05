And the award for best tweet goes to...
Filed Under:Katy Perry, Lady GaGa, Miley Cyrus, oscars, Pink, Zendaya
Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday (March 4) at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and once again the event brought the film world together for an evening of memorable performances and moving speeches. While many musicians were in attendance, others watched the Oscars from home and shared their thoughts and reactions on social media.

Related: Katy Perry Performs for First Responders at Kick Ash Bash in California

Frances McDormand accepted her award for Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and her acceptance speech was one of the most talked about moments of the evening. Get Out creator Jordan Peele’s win for Best Original Screenplay also received an overwhelming response. Below are some of the best artist reactions to McDormand, Peele and others during the 2018 Oscars.

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win $1,000 CASH, Twelve Times a Day!
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live