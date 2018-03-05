Adam from Columbia stepped up to the challenge! Find out how he did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Chris Hemsworth might star in the new Men In Black movie. Who starred as Agents J & K in the originals?

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is sorry for saying frontman Mick Jagger needs to get a vasectomy. Mick is 74 and his youngest is under 2-years-old. What band sings the song ‘Moves Like Jagger’?

Maroon 5

What number Oscar awards show was it last night?

90th

Kesha just turned 31. She released her first album in five years last summer after a long legal battle. What’s the name of the album?

Rainbow

In 1961, the Ken doll debuted. What company makes the doll?

Mattel

