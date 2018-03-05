Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The most expensive age of your life is 31, according to new national survey. Because that’s the age when most people are having a wedding/honeymoon, buying a house, have a kid, or all three.

George Flynn opened the nation’s first drive-thru wedding chapel in Reno in 1962. He’s now 83 and he closed the doors for good this weekend. Along the way, 36,000 wedding licenses were issued!

Microbreweries all over the place are now making glitter beer — it has edible sparkly glitter in your beer!

Judges of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, England were told not to crown any fat little rotund French bulldogs this year.

For the first time ever, pigs outnumber people in Denmark., There are 250 pigs for every 100 humans… Denmark is also known across Europe for its bacon.

A 25-year-old woman on Long Island was under arrest in a movie theater because someone in front of her was making too much noise during Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so she emptied a whole tub of popcorn on the head of the person… a TWO-YEAR-OLD CHILD!

