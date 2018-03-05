Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s all about the Oscars: Winners, fashion, and Seacrest snubbed! Plus, Khloe Kardashian’s baby gender reveal and Gwen Stefani’s fun news! More in today’s Hollywood Stories!

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway made up for mistakenly naming La La Land the winner of Best Picture last year, instead announcing last night that The Shape of Water won the honor this year.

Guillermo del Toro was awarded Best Actor for his performance in The Shape of Water.

Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She asked female nominees in every category to stand up with her in solidarity.

Gary Oldman won Best Actor for Darkest Hour

Sam Rockwell took home Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya.

Jimmy Kimmel was a solid host.

Jimmy Kimmel's 16 best jokes at the Oscars https://t.co/3A0YXud54m pic.twitter.com/qDpvQ5yEuN — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 5, 2018

Here’s the complete list of winners!

All the big winners and best acceptance speeches from the biggest night in showbiz as the #Oscars draw to a close for another year. https://t.co/O4MtbQMgKr pic.twitter.com/bxuaBC0nfc — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Ryan Seacrest got snubbed on the red carpet – Allison Janney was one of the only big stars who talked to him. Everyone else avoided him like the plague. And Taraji P. Henson appeared to throw him some serious shade live on the red carpet, but she says she wasn’t. E! had a :30 delay just in case anyone brought it up!

No, apparently Taraji P. Henson DIDN'T shade Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars https://t.co/VMK1eWKsb0 pic.twitter.com/I4aM1F9wXN — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 5, 2018

Some buzzworthy fashion moments included Adam Rippon’s bondage-themed tux.

And Jennifer Lawrence climbing over chairs in her gown while holding a glass of wine.

Tag yourself, I'm Jennifer Lawrence climbing over the seats at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ncwsfKvr7t — MTV (@MTV) March 5, 2018

Meanwhile, the Razzies also went down. They ~honor the worst movies and The Emoji Movie scored a bunch.

In non-Oscars news…

Sadly, M*A*S*H star David Ogden Stiers died over the weekend at age 75.

David Ogden Stiers, known for roles as Major Charles Winchester III on M*A*S*H, John Cusack's dad in 'Better Off Dead,' and the voice of Cogsworth in 'Beauty and the Beast,' has died after a battle with bladder cancer https://t.co/sqAsCKUdnj pic.twitter.com/5MeFTm3JwC — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2018

Gwen Stefani announced that she’ll be doing a residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood.

Gwen Stefani to headline Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood https://t.co/vUBv8uiPHo — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 4, 2018

Khloe Kardashian confirmed she’s having a baby girl.

It’s a girl!!! SO blessed!! I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful baby girl into our family! Congrats my beauty @khloekardashian and @RealTristan13!! God is good!! 🎀 💕 pic.twitter.com/TyEo0vFYR2 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 5, 2018

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not be leaving their fortune to their kids.