It’s all about the Oscars: Winners, fashion, and Seacrest snubbed! Plus, Khloe Kardashian’s baby gender reveal and Gwen Stefani’s fun news! More in today’s Hollywood Stories!
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway made up for mistakenly naming La La Land the winner of Best Picture last year, instead announcing last night that The Shape of Water won the honor this year.
Guillermo del Toro was awarded Best Actor for his performance in The Shape of Water.
Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She asked female nominees in every category to stand up with her in solidarity.
Gary Oldman won Best Actor for Darkest Hour
Sam Rockwell took home Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya.
Jimmy Kimmel was a solid host.
Here’s the complete list of winners!
Ryan Seacrest got snubbed on the red carpet – Allison Janney was one of the only big stars who talked to him. Everyone else avoided him like the plague. And Taraji P. Henson appeared to throw him some serious shade live on the red carpet, but she says she wasn’t. E! had a :30 delay just in case anyone brought it up!
Some buzzworthy fashion moments included Adam Rippon’s bondage-themed tux.
And Jennifer Lawrence climbing over chairs in her gown while holding a glass of wine.
Meanwhile, the Razzies also went down. They ~honor the worst movies and The Emoji Movie scored a bunch.
In non-Oscars news…
Sadly, M*A*S*H star David Ogden Stiers died over the weekend at age 75.
Gwen Stefani announced that she’ll be doing a residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood.
Khloe Kardashian confirmed she’s having a baby girl.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not be leaving their fortune to their kids.