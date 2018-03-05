Image courtesy Live Nation

Pentatonix are coming to the Xfinity Theatre on Sunday August 26th, 2018, and we want to send you to see the show.

Pentatonix will embark on a 39 city North American tour produced by Live Nation, beginning at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12th. Tickets for the tour will be available via a 24-hour Patreon presale (for Patreon members) beginning March 5th at 10am local time. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi® card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 6th at 12pm local time until Thursday, March 8th at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 9th at 12pm local time through www.ptxofficial.com, LiveNation.com and the Live Nation app.

Tickets are going on sale Friday, March 9th at 12 noon through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J every afternoon this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

PENTATONIX

Special guest TBA

Sunday, August 26 7pm

XFINITY THEATRE

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

General Admission Pit Tickets $129.50*

Reserved Pavilion Tickets: $129.50*, $89.50*, $69.50*, $49.50*

Lawn: $29.50*

Tickets On Sale Friday March 9 @ NOON

Livenation.com | charge by phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates & times subject to change