There’s nothing quite like airline travel, especially during a Nor’easter.

My Friday-to-Sunday trip from Hartford to Omaha (via Chicago) this past weekend was almost axed due to Mother Nature’s insistence on another nasty storm.

Wow, super impressed @AmericanAir got my flight out of Hartford this morning despite the #noreaster pummeling the East Coast. Happy to be hanging out at sunny @fly2ohare waiting for next flight! — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) March 2, 2018

I was particularly grateful no one on our flight had to use barf bags. Passengers on a flight into Washington/Dulles weren’t so lucky.

‘Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up’: Friday was a rough day to fly. https://t.co/4CEiSCsoF7 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 3, 2018

I may have escaped the turbulence-induced-hurling on my way to Nebraska, but I encountered a different kind of spew on my trip home–word vomit.

On the plane from Omaha to Chicago, a drunk guy got cut off from his precious vodka/tonics by a flight attendant. He proceeded to tell the entire cabin about his upcoming trip to Punta Cana and how he will drink WHAT HE WANTS, WHEN HE WANTS in the Dominican Republic.

Good for you, sir. Now, STFU.

While looking for my gate at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, some gross dude calls out, “TSSSST, TSSSSSST.” Yes, he said it like that. Then he asks in a creepy way, “is that your real hair color?” (Breathes heavily.)

WHAT THE F**K?

Gate agents were not amused by a guy who would not stop pestering them to let him board early. What really set him apart from the crowd was the giant vat of protein powder he was clutching to his chest. I guess he and his protein-powder-baby needed extra boarding time with all the other moms and dads. SMH.

Dude loves the protein. pic.twitter.com/7ov8gN98mU — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) March 5, 2018

Our outspoken flight attendant from Chicago to Hartford let us all know she was a last minute replacement. “I can’t believe I’m going to Hartford. Do you always have this kind of weather in March? I was supposed to be in Florida where it’s warm!”

Sheesh, we know it’s crappy weather and it sucks for you for a day, but just think how we feel–we have to live here.

"Just so you know, our final destination sucks. Oh I'm sorry, you LIVE there?" pic.twitter.com/xlguH9M2Z3 — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) March 5, 2018

That same flight attendant also let the gentleman in front of me know her thoughts on his Garrett popcorn which he had stored in the overhead compartment. “Ewww, you bought Hickory Smoked Bacon Cheesecorn? Gross, it’s soooooo greasy. Seriously, you’re gonna regret that choice.”

No joke, he laughed and replied, “It’s greasy? Awesome!”

"I hear you, and yet I don't care." pic.twitter.com/9jTUu1eQxD — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) March 5, 2018

After deplaning in Hartford, I walk past an off-duty pilot telling a flight attendant, “yeah, I’m here until at least Monday. I don’t know WHAAAT I’m gonna DOOOO.” (Hint, hint…)

Her response? “Well, whatever you do, It won’t be with me.”

BOOM and BYE!

This morning, I replayed the whole trip in my head and it seems you can break airline travel down into two parts–plane vomit (disgusting liquid puke) and word vomit (horrifying creepy guys, drunk guys, obnoxious passengers/employees, etc.) both of which pretty much stink.