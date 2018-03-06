Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A new study finds that the smartest and most talented people are literally never the ones who make the most money. The biggest key to achieving the most success is pure luck.

When artistic neighbors in the West Village began crocheting sweaters to wrap around the neighborhood tree trunk, NYC issued orders to remove the sweaters… until they were reminded how much new business was coming into the area like money-spending tourists! The city has now rescinded the sweater removal.

The Caliburger fast food chain in California are replacing their burger employees with a $60k robot named “Flippy.” It flips burgers and takes off the grill… it’s a burger bot.

Destiny Church in Maryland is attracting new parishioners with… a used car? For the next five weeks, the strip mall church will hand out used cars to a lucky parishioner to demonstrate God’s goodness. Yeahh, they’re selling tickets for it. So far they’ve sold 2500 tickets.

The Big Cheese Festival in Brighton, England is going on this week. Tickets are $30 each and you can taste cheese from around the world. Buuut, starting this morning they’re offering refunds because they ran out of cheese.

A new survey asked Europeans to rank American accents by sexiness. The winner was Southern. Least sexy was Minnesota. Number two was New York and number three was Boston.

