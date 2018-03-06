By Mike Kelley
Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are going on sale Friday, March 9th through ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley all this week starting at 10am, and know the CODE WORD: IMMORTAL.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun– Full of Life.

