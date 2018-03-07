Steven from Ohio is in Connecticut on business (an aerospace engineer!) and he stepped up to take on Christine! Find out how he did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Waldo from Where’s Waldo is only known as Waldo in the American versions of the book. In most other countries, he’s known as Wally or Willy. He always wears a striped shirt and hat that are what colors?

Red and white

Eva Mendes is 44 today. Name the 2005 movie where she plays the love interest of Will Smith where she plays a professional date doctor.

Hitch

36 years ago, John Belushi was found dead in his hotel room from a drug overdose. Which of these movies was he NOT in before his death… was it: Animal House, Caddy Shack or Blues Brothers?

Caddy Shack

The Pew Research just announced their official definition of who is a millennial – anyone born between 1981-1996. The generation prior is known as Generation X, born between 1965-1980. Name the generation before Gen X.

Baby Boomers

Actor Bryan Cranston is 61. Name the TV series where he starred as a character named Walter White.

Breaking Bad

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!