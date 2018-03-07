Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Trump says the Oscars lacked the star power that only HE can provide. He said we don’t have stars anymore except your President. So, Jimmy Kimmel said thanks for the reminder of the low ratings from the lowest rated President.

A new listing shares the most common names for Millennials. For women: Jessica, Ashley, Amanda, Sarah, Emily, Elizabeth, Stephanie, and Lauren. And for men: Michael, Christoper, David, James, Matthew and Daniel.

Lawyers in the Utah Bar Association received an email for an upcoming spring convention… but by mistake, every single attorney in the state received a photo of a topless woman.

More trouble for Megyn Kelly… her $25 million contract has two key elements: her daily Today Show segment and a Sunday night news show to take on 60 Minutes. But NBC announced the Sunday night show will only be aired periodically as a special due to poor ratings.

How many Oreo flavors are there these days? Nearly 30! Some sell very well, some don’t – the top five are Cinnamon Bun, Oreo Mini, Red Velvet, Birthday Cake, and Peanut Butter. Ones that don’t sell as well. Chocolate Cream, Fruity Pebbles, Mega Stuff, Chocolate Cream Oreo Thin.

A banker in India died in a car crash. He was pronounced dead at scene, his body was brought to the morgue. The autopsy began the next morning and HE WOKE UP! He’s not out of the woods medically, but he’s not dead…

