By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato is bringing people together forever.

The pop star hosted a surprise gay marriage proposal onstage during a recent concert in Los Angeles.

Doing the proposing was Shane Bitney Crone, the subject of the heart-wrenching 2013 documentary, Bridegroom, where Crone was barred from the funeral of his longtime boyfriend by the family.

Crone and Lovato are friends, and the pop star helped him stage the elaborate proposal to his current partner, American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen.

Lovato kicked off the moment by having one of her dancers pluck Owen from the crowd. That’s when Crone emerged from a trapdoor on the stage to surprise his man.

The emotional moment energized the crowd, as the newly engaged couple embraced and kissed at center stage.

Lovato followed the proposal by serenading the couple with the song “Yes” from her most recent album, Confident.

“I’ve gotten to watch Shane go through so much and come out on the other side — such a strong person who’s now found the love of his life,” Lovato said to the audience.

“I have to give a huge thank you to Demi Lovato for being a supportive friend and for helping make last night possible, Crone shared on Instagram. “It was one of the greatest moments of my life! I also want to thank you for all that you have done and continue to do for young people, and particularly the LGBT community. Your heart, your voice, and your activism make everyone feel accepted, less alone, more empowered and more hopeful.”

Watch the romantic onstage proposal, which contains some brief profanity, now at Radio.com.