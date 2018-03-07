(Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa Press)

So, who really owns an Oscar – the star or the Academy? Plus, Arie makes his second proposal. And does watching reality shows like The Bachelor make you dumb? Here’s what a study found! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

The guy who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar could face up to 3 years in prison! The Oscar is valued at $950 or more which could potentially make it a felony. BUT… does Frances really own the statue or does The Academy? We looked into this… the star DOES own it, but if (s)he wants to sell it, they have to offer it to the academy for $1.00! This is to prevent it from being sold on the open market. So the star owns it, but can’t sell it. But if The Academy is only asking a dollar, how is it worth $950? And they cost $400 to make, so… this gets complicated.

Stolen Oscar Twist, Frances McDormand Not the Victim 'Cause She Doesn't Own It!!! https://t.co/DtUAV0Arnz — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2018

Last night it was the second part of The Bachelor finale, After The Final Rose! And Arie apologized to the girl he dumped, Becca — who is gonna be the next Bachelorette, BTW–and he proposed to the other girl, Lauren.

Sooo #TheBachelor somehow got even worse on the second night 🤔 https://t.co/0ICfGdoDdx — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 7, 2018

And BTW, does watching reality shows like The Bachelor make you dumb? Washington Post reporter Hannah Jewell hooked herself up to an MRI to find out what happened while she watched. She said she may as well have been asleep whenever Arie appeared on screen (LOL!), but when a controversial contestant came on, her brain lit up! Here’s the link to the whole experiment.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted on social media that his daughter had some kind of medical emergency, but she’s okay now. He thanked the L.A. Fire Department and UCLA medical team.

And Oprah was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he said, “I know you needed a sign from God to run for President… so here’s a sign.”

TMZ is saying American Idol contestants have been staying in a Los Angeles hotel… and apparently many of them have been hooking up with each other. Also, there will be no mean judges. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all going to be nice. The Idol reboot begins on Sunday.

'American Idol' Contestants Hooking Up Like Crazy for New Season https://t.co/B9MvItWoia — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2018

Heather Locklear has checked into rehab. Officials were searching her home for a handgun (she threatened cops with it), but they were unable to find the gun.