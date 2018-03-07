The weather may be unpredictable these days, but one thing is certain: Our children’s education and Academic Development is totally in our hands. It’s true what they say: It takes a village to raise a child. For decades, we were programmed to think that every student NEEDs to come home with homework every night. Some school districts have policies in place that enforce No Homework Fridays, No Homework Period, or even the Twenty Minute Rule. As an elementary teacher, @Jimmy965TIC agrees that family time and extracurricular activities are important to supplement the classroom instruction, thus Homework should be on an as needed basis. No matter what side sways you, an article from the Huffington Post is an interesting read on the the effects of Homework on the busy child. If you get a chance to “scead” the document, weigh in on what your feelings are on Homework below:

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/elementary-school-homework-probably-isnt-good-for_us_5a8ddfc4e4b03a166e940fc7?ncid=engmodushpmg00000006