Pentatonix are coming to the Xfinity Theatre this August… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

Pentatonix will perform LIVE at XFinity Theatre in Hartford on August 26th, 2018. Tickets are going on sale Friday, March 9th at 12 noon through LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM ON THURSDAY MARCH 8TH, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until 10pm on Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!