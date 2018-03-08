Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Study found that after college, moving back in with your parents has a strong negative impact on the quality of your parents’ lives…

Spring break along a Florida highway, woo hoo! A tractor trailer loaded with cans of Busch Beer overturned scattering 60,000 lbs. of beer cans along the highway! Cheers!

NASA will fly you to the sun… sorta. You submit your name on a piece of paper and they’ll pack it aboard the solar probe this summer. And the pitch man for it? William Shatner… AKA Captain Kirk!

Residents near San Diego are being warned this morning to watch out for a four-legged fugitive – a five-and-a-half foot monitor lizard!

Today is International Women’s Day and a McDonald’s in Lynwood, California flipped its M upside down so it’s a W!

The average American will spend $448 on drunk shopping this year.

Is Alexa laughing at you? For the past week, people have been reporting Alexa laughing, unprompted… creepy!

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.