By John Elliott
Filed Under:lighter side of the news

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Study found that after college, moving back in with your parents has a strong negative impact on the quality of your parents’ lives…

Spring break along a Florida highway, woo hoo! A tractor trailer loaded with cans of Busch Beer overturned scattering 60,000 lbs. of beer cans along the highway! Cheers!

NASA will fly you to the sun… sorta. You submit your name on a piece of paper and they’ll pack it aboard the solar probe this summer.  And the pitch man for it? William Shatner… AKA Captain Kirk!

Residents near San Diego are being warned this morning to watch out for a four-legged fugitive – a five-and-a-half foot monitor lizard!

Today is International Women’s Day and a McDonald’s in Lynwood, California  flipped its M upside down so it’s a W!

The average American will spend $448 on drunk shopping this year.

Is Alexa laughing at you? For the past week, people have been reporting Alexa laughing, unprompted… creepy!

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win $1,000 CASH, Twelve Times a Day!
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Yeah It’s A Snow Day!

Listen Live