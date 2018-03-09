Kelly from Bristol took on the challenge. Find out how he did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Guy that swiped Frances McDormand’s Oscar didn’t leave the building with it and he’s fighting the charges, saying it’s not a theft. How much does an Oscar statue weigh? Is it: 4.5 lbs, 8.5. lbs, or 12.5 lbs.

8.5 lbs.

New poll says 69% Americans have watched at least a few episodes of Friends. In the style of The Price Is Right (closest without going over), how many total episodes are there?

236 episodes

The famous Italian artist Michelangelo was born a long time ago. He is still famous for painting on the ceiling of this building.

Sistine Chapel

38 years ago, Susan Lucci lost for the first time at the 7th Daytime Emmy Awards. After 19 nominations she finally won in 1999 for her role as who on All My Children? Erica Kane or Felicia Jones?

Erica Kane

What did Jimmy Kimmel do the day after the Oscars? He made his daughter pancakes! Which restaurant in the pancake business has more locations: IHOP or Denny’s?

Denny’s

