Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

There’s a Sopranos movie in the works by David Chase. Of course, there’s no James Gandolfini because he died in 2013. It’s a prequel which focuses on Tony Soprano’s father, Johnny Boy, and his brother.

Tom Brady takes heat for a lot of things like losing the Super Bowl and being pretty. But he is a good guy. He collected sponsors who would pay to see his hair chopped off to a buzz cut – and he did it for Dana Farber Kids’ Cancer Research in Boston and raised $7.5 million!

The drunkest states have been compiled! #1 is North Dakota (probably because there’s nothing to do there, LOL!), #2 is Wisconsin, #3 Alaska, #4 Montana, #13 Massachusetts, and #18 is where Connecticut lands. (If we want to catch up to the top spot, we have to sell wine at grocery stores and gas stations!)

A guy in New Jersey shoved $32 worth of Hostess cupcakes down his pants – that’s ten 8-packs. He tried to walk out of the 7-Eleven. He was confronted by the clerk, but he got away.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.