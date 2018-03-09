Barack and Michelle Obama (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Obamas are working on a Netflix series! Plus, Arie and Lauren step out in public! And is there beef between Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

According to The New York Times, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are in negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high profile shows that will provide exclusive content on a global platform. TMZ says the focus of the shows will be on highlighting inspirational stories, but there are other ideas as well like having him moderate conversations about topics like health care and climate change. But the formats and number of episodes have not been decided.

Former President Barack Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows https://t.co/eL3BvBCcMf — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 9, 2018

The Bachelor’s Arie and new fiance, Lauren had their first public date. They were feeding each other sushi and all over each other.

EXCLUSIVE: #TheBachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, had their first public date and were “all over each other" https://t.co/rtq2ZeiAiM — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2018

A Manhattan judge told Bethenny Frankel that her 7-year-old daughter needs to see a psychologist. The judge is not changing the custody agreement for now… Bethenny has been in a legal battle with her ex since the little girl was born and millions have been spent on this ordeal.

After years spent finalizing their divorce, the custody battle between Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy over their 7-year-old daughter Bryn continues. https://t.co/9T1kkQHuzW — E! News (@enews) March 9, 2018

At Mark Hamill’s Walk of Fame ceremony yesterday, Harrison Ford paid tribute to Carrie Fisher… does he sound a little bit high?

Harrison Ford remembers Carrie Fisher at fellow #StarWars actor Mark Hamill's (@HamillHimself) Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood (Watch) #JediDay pic.twitter.com/UN3Y0zokRR — Variety (@Variety) March 8, 2018

Pamela Anderson spoke out about her ex, Tommy Lee following his fight with their 21-year-old son… she said Tommy Lee’s actions are desperate and humiliating.

Pamela Anderson: Tommy Lee 'disaster spinning out of control': https://t.co/avuI72GUka — Carmen D (@carmenduerta) March 9, 2018

What’s up with Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj? Is there a beef? Apparently at the Met Gala, Demi said one celebrity was a complete b***h and miserable to be around. While she didn’t say who, she later told TooFab that Nicki posted a photo and didn’t tag her!

Did Demi Lovato Leave the Met Gala Early Because of Nicki Minaj? https://t.co/fbiu2xwO0Q — People (@people) March 9, 2018

Terri Hatcher is shooting a YouTube series in her van… and someone started a rumor that she’s broke and LIVING in her van! But Terri cleared that up in an interview, saying it’s false.