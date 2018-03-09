Image courtesy Live Nation

It’s time for another great Winning Weekend, and all this weekend you can win tickets to Pentatonix at the Xfinity Theatre on August 26th!

Pentatonix will embark on a 39 city North American tour produced by Live Nation, beginning at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT on July 12th. The tour makes a stop at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Sunday August 26th, 2018.

Tickets are on sale now through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all weekend long. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

PENTATONIX

Special guest TBA

Sunday, August 26 7pm

XFINITY THEATRE

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

General Admission Pit Tickets $129.50*

Reserved Pavilion Tickets: $129.50*, $89.50*, $69.50*, $49.50*

Lawn: $29.50*

Tickets On Sale Friday March 9 @ NOON

Livenation.com | charge by phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates & times subject to change