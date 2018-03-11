By Jimmy Ferrara

A Majority of schools nationwide will be Honoring the 17 fallen victims of the Parkland High School tragedy this Wednesday, March 14.  Administration, Local teacher unions, students, and school officials will band together to show they will not tolerate violence in our schools, and demand protection and answers.  Many schools are getting creative:  organizing a 17 minute walk out from school to an open stadium field, planning a walk out of class to an informational assembly in the auditorium, and even planning a moment of silence and reflection for the victims, their families, and our government to make the best decisions.    Some are even planning a “Walk Up” to students who sit alone at lunch!  Do you know a parent or school community that will be participating? Let us know by commenting below!

