Unless otherwise indicated below, WTIC-FM’s general contest rules apply to WTIC-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WTIC-FM contest, please see below. You can also view WTIC-FM’s General Contest Rules.

Win Charlie Puth Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

(December 18-22)

For the Charlie Puth Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 12/18/2017 and 9am on 12/22/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Charlie Puth at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, July 19th, 2018 (valued at $350), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

First Night Hartford 2018 Admission

(December 18 – 22)

For the First Night Hartford 2018 Admission Contest, enter between 2pm on 12/18/2017 and 7pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive four (4) tickets to First Night Hartford 2018 on December 31, 2017 (valued at $48), courtesy of First Night Hartford. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

$75 Ninety-Nine Restaurant Gift Card

(December 18-22)

For the Ninety-Nine Restaurant Gift Card Contest, enter between 2pm on 12/18/2017 and 7pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a $75 Ninety-Nine Restaurant Gift Card (valued at $75), courtesy of Cam Media. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Free Ride Through Holiday Lights Fantasia

(December 18-22)

For the Free Ride Through Holiday Lights Fantasia Contest, enter between 10am on 12/18/2017 and 2pm on 12/22/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive one (1) car pass to Holiday Light Fantasia in Goodwin Park in Hartford (valued at $12), courtesy of Channel 3 Kids Camp. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

VIP Passes to a Taping of TRL in New York City

(December 18 – January 11)

For the VIP Passes to a Taping of TRL in NYC Contest, enter between 1am on 12/18/2017 and 11:59pm on 1/11/2018 by clicking the “Contests” tab on our website (above), then the “Win VIP Passes To a Taping of TRL in NYC” contest link, and completing the online entry form. At approximately 9am on January 12, 2018, one (1) winner will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of VIP passes to a pating of TRL in New York City on January 18th, 2018, courtesy of 1IOTA Productions. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Advance Screening Tickets

(December 16-17)

For the ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Advance Screening Contest, enter between 9:20am on 12/16/2017 and 6:20pm on 12/17/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. Approximately 20 minutes past the hour, every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to an advance screening of ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ at Bow Tie Palace 17 in Hartford on Tuesday, December 19th (valued at $25), courtesy of Allied-IM. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Daughtry Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

(December 12-15)

For the Daughtry Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 12/12/2017 and 2pm on 12/15/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Daughtry at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 6, 2018 (valued at $70), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Robin Thicke Tickets

(December 12-15)

For the Robin Thicke Ticket Contest, enter between 2pm on 12/12/2017 and 7pm on 12/15/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Robin Thicke at Mohegan Sun Arena on December 31st (valued at $78), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium Tickets

(December 11-12)

For the Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 12/11/2017 and 9am on 12/12/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift LIVE at Gillette Stadium on July 28th, 2018 (valued at $278). Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Mohegan Sun’s ‘Party Into The New Year’ Tickets

(December 11-15)

For the Mohegan Sun’s ‘Party Into The New Year’ Contest, enter between 10am on 12/11/2017 and 2pm on 12/15/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Mohegan Sun’s ‘Party Into The New Year’ at Mohegan Sun on December 31st (valued at $250), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

$50 Big Y Gift Card

(December 11-14)

For the $50 Big Y Gift Card Contest, enter between 2pm on 12/11/2017 and 7pm on 12/14/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a $50 Big Y Gift Card (valued at $50), courtesy of Big Y World Class Market. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

All Star Christmas: Night Two Tickets

(December 11-15)

For the All Star Christmas: Night Two Ticket Contest, enter between 9:20am on 12/11/2017 and 6:20pm on 12/15/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. Approximately 20 minutes past the hour, every hour from 9:20am to 6:20pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to All Star Christmas: Night Two at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, December 16th (valued at $100). Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Tickets

(December 11-15)

For the Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 12/11/2017 and 2pm on 12/15/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights, valid through December 30th (valued at $28), courtesy of Lake Compounce. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Tickets

(December 11-15)

For the Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Ticket Contest, enter between 2pm on 12/11/2017 and 7pm on 12/15/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights, valid through December 30th (valued at $28), courtesy of Lake Compounce. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

All Star Christmas: Night Two Tickets

(December 9-10)

For the All Star Christmas: Night Two Ticket Contest, enter between 9:20am on 12/9/2017 and 6:20pm on 12/10/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. Approximately 20 minutes past the hour, every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to All Star Christmas: Night Two at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, December 16th (valued at $100). Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Dane Cook Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

(December 5-8)

For the Dane Cook Ticket Contest, enter between 2pm on 12/1/2017 and 7pm on 12/8/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Dane Cook LIVE at Mohegan Sun on April 21st, 2018 (valued at $38), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure Tickets

(December 4-7)

For the Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure Ticket Contest, enter between 2pm on 12/4/2017 and 7pm on 12/7/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure at t the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday, December 9th (valued at $38), courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Maks, Val & Peta Live Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

(December 4-8)

For the Maks, Val & Peta Live Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 12/4/2017 and 2pm on 12/8/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696 with the correct answer to the trivia question. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Maks, Val & Peta Live at Mohegan Sun Arena on on April 12th, 2018 (valued at $70), courtesy of Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Tickets

(December 7-8)

For the Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 12/7/2017 and 2pm on 12/8/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights, valid through December 30th (valued at $28), courtesy of Lake Compounce. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

All Star Christmas: Night One Tickets

(December 4-6)

For the All Star Christmas: Night One Ticket Contest, enter between 9:20am on 12/4/2017 and 6:20pm on 12/6/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. Approximately 20 minutes past the hour, every hour from 9:20am to 6:20pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to All Star Christmas: Night One at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, December 7th (valued at $70). Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

New Year’s Eve Weekend Trip Sweepstakes

This is a national contest. Click Here for the official rules specific to this contest.

‘Despicable Me 3’ Blu Ray/ DVD Contest

(November 30 – December 11)

For the ‘Despicable Me 3’ Blu Ray/ DVD Contest, enter between 1am on 11/30/2017 and 11:59pm on 12/11/2017 by clicking the “Contests” tab on our website (above), then the “Win a Blu-ray/DVD Copy of DESPICABLE ME 3” contest link, and completing the online entry form. At approximately 9am on 12/12/2017, one (1) winner will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive a Blu Ray/ DVD of ‘Despicable Me 3’ (valued at $25), courtesy of Allied-IM. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Front Row All Star Christmas: Night One Tickets

(November 28 – December 5)

For the Front Row All Star Christmas: Night One Ticket Contest, enter between 1am on 11/28/2017 and 11:59pm on 12/5/2017 by clicking the “Contests” tab on our website (above), then the “Win FRONT ROW Tickets To All Star Christmas Night One” contest link, and completing the online entry form. At approximately 9am on 12/6/2017, one (1) winner will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of front row tickets to All Star Christmas: Night One at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, December 7th (valued at $150). Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

All Star Christmas: Night One Tickets

(November 27 – December 1)

For the All Star Christmas: Night One Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 11/27/2017 and 9am on 12/1/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to All Star Christmas: Night One at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, December 7th (valued at $70). Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

UConn Women’s Basketball Game Tickets

(November 27 – December 1)

For the UConn Women’s Basketball Game Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 11/27/2017 and 2pm on 12/1/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming UConn Women’s basketball game for the 2017-18 season (valued at $42), courtesy of UConn/ IMG. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Tickets

(November 27 – December 1)

For the Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Ticket Contest, enter between 2pm on 11/27/2017 and 7pm on 12/1/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights, valid through December 30th (valued at $28), courtesy of Lake Compounce. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

All Star Christmas Nights One & Two Tickets

(November 24-26)

Selfies With The Stars: Win a Meet + Greet With an All Star Christmas Artist

(November 25 – December 10)

Click HERE for the official rules specific to this Contest.

‘Wonder’ Movie Screening Tickets

(November 20-22)

For the ‘Wonder’ Movie Screening Ticket Contest, enter between 2pm on 11/20/2017 and 7pm on 11/22/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 7pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to a screening of “Wonder” at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford (valued at $25), courtesy of Allied-IM. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Tickets

(November 20-22)

For the Lake Compounce Holiday Lights Ticket Contest, enter between 10am on 11/20/2017 and 2pm on 11/22/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 2pm each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights, valid through December 30th (valued at $28), courtesy of Lake Compounce. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

UConn Women’s Basketball Game Tickets

(November 21-22)

For the UConn Women’s Basketball Game Ticket Contest, enter between 5:30am on 11/21/2017 and 9am on 11/22/2017 by dialing 860-247-9696. At approximately 9am each day of the contest, up to one (1) designated number caller as announced on-air will be selected, and upon verification, receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming UConn Women’s basketball game for the 2017-18 season (valued at $42), courtesy of UConn/ IMG. Otherwise, WTIC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

2017 Pro Football Challenge

This is a national contest. Click Here for the official rules specific to this contest.

Pro-Football Knockout Pool

This is a national contest. Click Here for the official rules specific to this contest.