Win Tickets To Ray LaMontagne Live

Enter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to Ray LaMontagne with very special guest Neko Case on June 26 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

Ray LaMontagne announces his 2018 Part Of The Light Summer Tour. The 31-date tour will start at Sasquatch in George, Washington on May 27th and end on July 10th in Denver, CO. Joining LaMontagne on the road will be very special guest Neko Case. Starting today at 2:00 PM ET through Sunday, March 4th 10:00 PM local time, fans who pre-order the new album on Ray’s website will be given a code on Monday, March 5th to purchase tickets to the tour early.

Tickets to the general public will be available starting Friday, March 9th 10:00 AM local time at www.raylamontagne.com, LiveNation.com or the Live Nation App.

Ray LaMontagne

with very special guest Neko Case

Tuesday, June 26 7:30pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 So Turnpike Rd | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets: $125*, $69*, $59*, $49*

Tickets On Sale Friday March 9 10am

Oakdale.com | charge by phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all tickets / dates & times subject to change