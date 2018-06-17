13 Green Gift Ideas For Dad
By: Heather Rivera
June 17, 2018
Here are some Green gift ideas for Dad that will also make Mama Earth Happy!
- UncommonGoods– Men’s Toiletry Bag
- Rickshaw Bagworks– Zero Messenger
- Toad&Co– Men’s organic cotton clothing and accessories
- Organic shaving/skin care products
- Green Gadgets– This site has a bunch of cool green gadgets!
- Etón Corporation– Etón Solar-powered speaker system
- Solar Portable Charger
- Green Living– This site has ideas in a ton of different categories. Their travel section presents great eco-friendly ideas for places to travel to.
- The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass– The pass will guarantee your dad access to more than 2,000 Federal sites across the U.S!
- Mr. Beer– Dad can make "green beer" w/ a home brewing kit. Click here for more brewing ideas.
- EcoGolf– Mama Earth friendly golf products and 411
- Organic Whiskey– Find a range of organic whiskies, from Koval in Chicago to Benromach in Scotland. The whiskies range from organic single malt to bourbon and rye.
- National Farmer’s Market Search: Go to a local Farmer’s Market and get what you need to create a nice dinner for Dad!
Here are more places to check out to show Dad some green love on his day: