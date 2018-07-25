Photo by Mike Stacy

1Thing: Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose

July 25, 2018
1Thing

Our parent company, Entercom believes in Earth Sustainability...  We call it 1Thing.   I do too!  That's why I love when I see someone recycle or repurpose things!

I was in Goshen at the Connecticut Wine Festival last weekend and discovered Glass Act - uniquely different gifts that repurpose used wine bottles!  Nancy Hufnagel is the owner and I think she has created something beautiful!

You can contact Nancy at 203-525-6414 or [email protected]

Look at the Sun Catchers and Planters below

1Thing