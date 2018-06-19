2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Win Big

The box office busting movie Black Panther and the thrilling TV show Stranger Things cleaned up at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as expected.

The $1.346 billion grossing movie won the award of the night, Best Movie, and its star Chadwick Boseman even took home two individual awards, one for Best Hero and the other for Best Performance in a Movie. Co-star Michael B. Jordan also picked up the award for Best Villain.

Other winners last night include It for Best Onscreen Team, Netflix's Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown scored Best Performance in a Show, and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot took home Best Fight Scene.

Tiffany Haddish, who is also the first black woman to host the awards show, won Best Comedic Performance for Girls' Trip. Tiffany started off the awards show with a bit where she challenged T'Challa for the right to host. Check it out:

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners:

Best Movie Winner: Black Panther

Best Show Winner: Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things

Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in Black Panther

Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther

Best Kiss: The characters Simon and Bram in Love, Simon.

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things

as Will Byers in Stranger Things Best On-Screen Team: The kids from It . . . Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

(Richie), (Beverly), (Bill), (Eddie), (Stanley), (Ben), and (Mike) Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish in Girls' Trip

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale

Best Fight: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, fighting against German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Best Reality Series/Franchise: The Kardashians

Best Musical Moment: Mike and Eleven dancing to "Every Breath You Take" in Stranger Things

Trailblazer Award: Lena Waithe, the creator of the Showtime series The Chi

Generation Award: Chris Pratt

Get the full recap of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards here!

One of our favorite moments from the show was when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman honored James Shaw, Jr. Shaw become an instant hero back in April when he thwarted a shooting inside a Waffle House in Tennessee. Check out that video below: