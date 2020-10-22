5,000 Toys For Girls and Boys

Find out how you can participate in our virtual toy drive!

October 22, 2020
965-Guy.jpg
96.5TIC
Due to COVID-19, we will not be able to hold the We Are The Children Christmas Party this year. But instead, we're partnering with agencies in Connecticut to make sure one thousand kids can get the Christmas they deserve. We need your help to make that ha
Categories: 
965 TIC Promotions

Due to COVID-19, we will not be able to hold the We Are The Children Christmas Party this year. But instead, we're partnering with agencies in Connecticut to make sure one thousand kids can get the Christmas they deserve. We need your help to make that happen! Find out how you can participate in our virtual toy drive!

HOW TO HELP

1. CHOOSE YOUR TEAM BELOW

2. CLICK YOUR TEAM LINK TO BUY GIFTS AND DONATE VIA AMAZON WISHLIST

You can also donate cash through Paypal.

CHOOSE YOUR TEAM TO GET STARTED!

angel
bells
candle

Candy Cane
Chimney
christmas lighting

cocoa
elf
fruit cake

ginger
holly
ice skates

mittens
nutcracker
pres

ornament
penguin
point

Reindeer
ribbon
sleigh

snowball
snowflake
snow globe

snowman
stocking icon
sweater

tree
wreath
yule

 

 

DONATE CASH

DONATE CASH
 

Tags: 
toy drive
We Are The Children - Volunteer Page