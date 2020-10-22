5,000 Toys For Girls and Boys

Due to COVID-19, we will not be able to hold the We Are The Children Christmas Party this year. But instead, we're partnering with agencies in Connecticut to make sure one thousand kids can get the Christmas they deserve. We need your help to make that happen! Find out how you can participate in our virtual toy drive!



HOW TO HELP



1. CHOOSE YOUR TEAM BELOW



2. CLICK YOUR TEAM LINK TO BUY GIFTS AND DONATE VIA AMAZON WISHLIST



You can also donate cash through Paypal.

CHOOSE YOUR TEAM TO GET STARTED!

DONATE CASH