Lizzo Wants To See Your 'Cuz I Love You' TikTok Video

February 16, 2020
965-Guy.jpg
96.5TIC
Lizzo-Tik-Tok.jpg

Courtesy Atlantic Records

Categories: 
Contests

Atlantic Records is teaming up with Lizzo for something very cool. If you post your "Cuz I Love You" TikTok video, you could win a trip to meet Lizzo at her sold-out Houston Rodeo show!

Here's how to enter:

1. Create your video using "Cuz I Love You" and upload it to TikTok.

2. Hashtag #CuzILoveYou and tag @965tic

3. Post and Share on social media

At the end of February, Lizzo will choose her favorite, who will win a trip to Houston, TX to meet Lizzo on tour March 13th!

HOT 93.7 may even post some of our favorite TikTok entries, so follow us @965tic to see the videos.

Click here for rules and more contest details, from Atlantic Records.

Tags: 
Lizzo

