Acoustic Sunrise Playlist

9 AM

RHYTHM OF LOVE-Plain White T's

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

NO SUCH THING-John Mayer

I WON'T GIVE UP-Jason Mraz

YOU LEARN-Alanis Morissette

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds of Summer

LIGHTS DOWN LOW-Max

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY-Katy Perry

ONE MORE NIGHT-Maroon 5

USED TO BE-Matt Nathanson

I DON'T WANT TO WAIT-Paula Cole

TEQUILA-Dan & Shay

10 AM

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Leiws

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

HAVANA-Camila Cabello

LOVE SOMEONE-Lucas Graham

EVERYDAY IS A WINDING ROAD-Sheryl Crow

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

2002-Anne Marie

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

BEYOND-L:eon Bridges

CLOCKS-Coldplay

IF I DIE YOUNG-The Band Perry

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

11 AM

THERE'S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK-Shawn Mendes

DREAMS-Cranberries

HAPPIER-Marshmello & Bastille

I'LL BE-Edwin McCain

GRENADE-Bruno Mars

DANCING WITH A STRANGER-Sam Smith/Normani

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

A MILLION DREAMS-Pink

HAVE IT ALL-Jason Mraz

DELICATE-Taylor Swift

THIS LOVE-Maroon 5