Acoustic Sunrise Playlist

9 AM

IN MY BLOOD-Shwan Mendes

CHANDELIER-Sia

BE LIKE THAT-3 Doors Down

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith

THINKING OUT LOUD-Ed Sheeran

NEW RULES-Dua Lipa

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

WILD HORSES-Sundays

SHOTGUN-George Ezra

LOSING MY RELIGION-R.E.M.

TEARDROPS ON MY GUITAR-Taylor Swift

10 AM

LOVE LIES-Khalid & Normani

SIT NEXT TO ME-Foster The People

EVERYTHING YOU WANT-Vertical Horizon

AHEAD OF MYSELF-X Ambassadors

TIME AFTER TIME-Cyndi & Sarah

BACK HOME-Andy Grammer

I'M YOURS-Jason Mraz

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME-Brunn Elliott

RUN TO YOU-Bryan Adams

BEYOND-Leon Bridges

BECAUSE THE NIGHT-10,000 Maniacs

EVERYDAY-Dave Matthews

11 AM

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

REALIZE-Colbie CaIllat

LEAVE A LIGHT ON-Tom Walker

IF YOU'RE GONE-Matchbox 20

7 YEARS-Lucas Graham

ELEANOR RIGBY-The Fray

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds of Summer

MEET VIRGINIA-Train

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

SHALLOW-Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN-Bruno Mars

THIS LOVE-Maroon 5