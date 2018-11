Acoustic Sunrise Playlist

9 AM

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

THE FRESHMEN-Verve Pipe

I'M LIKE A BIRD-Nelly Furtado

IT'S TIME-Imagine Dragons

STAY-Alessia Cara

ANIMALS-Maroon 5

WE DON'T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

NO ROOTS-Alice Merton

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO-The Calling

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME-Brynn Elliott

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

WHATEVER IT TAKES-Lifehouse

10 AM

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

DELICATE-Taylor Swift

LULLABY-Shawn Mullins

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

BECAUSE OF YOU-Kelly Clarkson

HOME-Phillip Phillips

HAVANA-Camilla Cabello

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds of Summer

LET'S SEE WHAT THE NIGHT CAN DO-Jason Mraz

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

11 AM

BROKEN-Lovelytheband

WICKED GAME-Chris Isaak

SHALLOW-Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper

3AM-Mathcbox 20

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer

THE WAY I AM-Charlie Puth

IN MY BLOOD-Shawn Mendes

SUDDENLY I SEE-KT Tunstall

SIT NEXT TO ME-Foster The People

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

ANTS MARCHING-Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds