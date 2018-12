Acoustic Sunrise Playlist

9 AM

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

ALREADY GONE-Kelly Clarkson

I'LL BE-Edwin McCain

I'M YOURS-Jason Mraz

BACK TO DECEMBER-Taylor Swift

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

THINKING OUT LOUD-Ed Sheeran

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME-Brynn Elliott

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

WONDER-Natalie Merchant

EVERYDAY-Dave Matthews

10 AM

HONEY I'M GOOD-Andy Grammer

SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow

GRENADE-Bruno Mars

HAPPIER-Marshmello & Bastille

HAVANA-Camila Cabello

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray

IN MY BLOOD-Shawn Mendes

LET IT GO-James Bay

MISSING-Everything But The Girl

SHALLOW-Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

YELLOW-Coldplay

THE WAY I AM-Charlie Puth

11 AM

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script

DREAMS-Cranberries

LOVE LIES-Khalid & Normani

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

AHEAD OF MYSELF-X Ambassadors

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds of Summer

NEXT TO ME-Emeli Sande

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

BETTER DAYS-Goo Goo Dolls

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse