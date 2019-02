Acoustic Sunrise Playlist

9 AM

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

CHANDELIER-Sia

GONE, GONE, GONE-Phillip Phillips

WHATEVER IT TAKES-Imagine Dragons

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

RUDE-Magic

GUIDING LIGHT-Mumford & Sons

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

LOVE SOMEONE-Lucas Graham

SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5

LOVE LIES-Khalid & Normani

10 AM

I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE-Sam Smith

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

A THOUSAND YEARS-Christina Perri

SHOTGUN-George Ezra

COUNTING BLUE CARS-Dishwalla

MY IMMORTAL-Evanescense

A MILLION DREAMS-Pink

PUSH-Matchbox 20

TEQUILA-Dan + Shay

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

BECAUSE THE NIGHT-10,000 Maniacs

11 AM

PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

PRAYING FOR TIME-George Michael

I'M YOURS-Jason Mraz

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

SLIDE-Goo Goo Dolls

HAPPIER-Marshmello

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-Gavin DeGraw

CRAZY-Seal

USED TO BE-Matt Nathanson

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan